The EFF previously asked for donations of cows, vegetables, groceries, T-shirts and buses for the anniversary celebration.
“You can donate anything in your means to express how over the past 10 years the EFF has touched your life. No donation is too small,” said the party.
EFF leader Julius Malema said the donations can be as little as R10 to finance the anniversary.
“Our organisation will be celebrating 10 years of unbroken struggle, 10 years of anti-corruption, 10 years of fighting racism, 10 years of being in the forefront of the land.
“Ten years of making sure that the African people are represented without fear or favour, 10 years of ensuring that black professionals are not looked down [on] but rather are respected and treated as their counterparts are,” said Malema.
“We need resources to finance this organisation. Without resources, this organisation will never succeed. It depends on genuine donations and contributions from peace-loving South Africans and revolutionaries from the African continent and the diaspora.
“We call upon all of you to make donations to the EFF because we must finance our own revolution. If we don't, counter-revolutionaries will hijack it.”
Speaking to TimesLIVE, the EFF defended its gala ticket prices, which included a platinum package for R1.2m that scores you 10 seats at the main table next to Malema. The package was quickly snapped up.
The gala dinner will be hosted at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on July 27.
“A political party must be run and operated by the people it represents and making donations to the EFF’s birthday celebration is an opportunity to do that,” said the party.
Would you pay R900 for an EFF jacket? Here's how much the party's 'revolutionary regalia' costs
Image: EFF
The EFF has launched “revolutionary regalia” for its 10th anniversary, with a branded jacket costing R900.
The red berets will host their anniversary celebration at the FNB Stadium on July 29.
The most expensive items are a jacket for R900 and hoodies which retail for R550. The cheapest items include EFF T-shirts and doeks which sell for R200 and R80 respectively.
The party is also selling a set of two magnetic car stickers for R500.
