Politics

Sisisi Tolashe thrashes opponents to land ANC Women’s League presidency

23 July 2023 - 19:17
Sisisi Tolashe will lead the ANC Women’s League.
Sisisi Tolashe will lead the ANC Women’s League.
Image: Kgothatso Madisa/TimesLIVE

A slate led by Eastern Cape born Sisisi Tolashe made a clean sweep at the ANC Women’s League conference at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre this weekend.

Tolashe, elected the league’s new president, mounted a successful campaign to depose Bathabile Dlamini who was seeking re-election.

Tolashe thrashed Dlamini and Thembeka Mchunu to clinch the position.

Tolashe received 1,756 votes, Mchunu got 1,038 while Dlamini received an embarrassing 170 votes.

Lungi Gcabashe, who was Tolashe’s running mate, was announced as the league’s deputy president.

The secretary-general of the league is Nokuthula Nqaba.

Dina Pule was elected deputy secretary-general receiving 1,713 of the votes.

Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae received the biggest chunk of the votes, garnering over 2,000 for treasurer-general.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Can Bathabile Dlamini mount a comeback as ANCWL boss against fierce opponent Tolashe?

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is this weekend expected to face what is likely to be her fiercest challenge when she vies for a ...
Politics
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa backers divided on who should lead ANC Women's League

Cracks have emerged in the President Cyril Ramaphosa faction as former allies Thembeka Mchunu and Sisisi Tolashe are expected to challenge each other ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa hails late Mam Motlana as a 'fearless and resolute' opponent of oppression

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans should pay tribute to activist and Member of the Order of the Baobab Sally Motlana by emulating her ...
Politics
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Sisisi Tolashe thrashes opponents to land ANC Women’s League presidency Politics
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa backers divided on who should lead ANC Women's League Politics
  3. Ramaphosa hails Mchunu's pace in attending to water and sanitation projects Politics
  4. Can Bathabile Dlamini mount a comeback as ANCWL boss against fierce opponent ... Politics
  5. ANC regains control of Mangaung metro Politics

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community