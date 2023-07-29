Politics

IN PICS | Build-up for EFF's 10th birthday bash

29 July 2023 - 11:44 By TImesLIVE
EFF supporters gather at the FNB stadium, 29 July 2023, in Nasrec, Johannesburg, during the 10th birthday party celebration of the political party.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell

EFF supporters filled the FNB Stadium on Saturday for the party's 10th birthday celebration in Nasrec, Johannesburg. TimesLIVE photographer Alaister Russell was there to capture the excitement and build-up.

