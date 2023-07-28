Politics

I'm ruthless against people who organise against me, Malema says to 'thinker, writer' Shivambu

28 July 2023 - 16:25
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu. File Photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu. File Photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

EFF leader Julius Malema has given his deputy Floyd Shivambu his flowers but in the same breath sent a veiled warning about conspiracy against him.

Instead of plotting against him, Shivambu should be honest and forthright should he feel it is his time to lead the party, Malema said on Friday.

Conspiring against him would be tantamount to a declaration of war which would bring out his ruthless nature, he said.

Malema was speaking at the EFF's gala dinner at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, to mark the party's 10th anniversary. He used his address to give Shivambu glowing attributes, calling him a thinker who likes writing in the dead of the night under the stars.

Malema reminisced about the birth of the EFF and how he and Shivambu decided at his house at Sandton 10 years ago to fight back after he was expelled from the ANC.

He spoke glowingly about their brotherhood and how Shivambu has always treated him with respect.

‘EFF not ashamed to associate with alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti’: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party is not ashamed to be associated with alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, who gave the red berets ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Malema also joked to guests at the dinner — who included alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and former Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama — about how Shivambu likes waiting until he is inebriated before cornering him during their drinking sessions to put emphasis on a point or an idea.

Theirs was a relationship based on complimenting each other and not that of competitors, Malema said.

The glowing remarks took a turn, however, when Malema went on to say he has told Shivambu that instead of conspiring to topple him, he should be upfront if he wants to take over the EFF.

“We complement each other like that. We are not in a competition with each other, and I’ve made it clear to Floyd: ‘The day you get tired of me, don’t go and organise against me. Just tell me, I think you have served your term it is time to go.’

“I will leave without a fight because I will know it’s friendly fire and comes from a good place.”

Without saying whether Shivambu or his EFF colleagues were out to get him, Malema said he was ruthless with those who conspired against him.

“The problem starts when you start organising against me and I hear it in the corners. I’m ruthless against people who do such things to me, so never try that with me,” he said. “And he [Shivambu] knows that because I’ve never lost a conference in my life and no-one I supported has lost a conference in my life.”

Malema made the remarks as rumours abound that Shivambu is being lobbied to challenge him when the party elects new leadership in December next year.

Malema's remarks indicate the rumours may have reached him.

“I’m a tactician, I plan my way and I plan to the extreme. When I get married, I imagine the day or divorce. I don’t stay on the day of happiness, I’ve already lived my day of divorce — even when they visit me, they will never shake me because I’ve seen them before, I plan in advance. Even with politics, the day I get into a position, that is the day I prepare my exit. That’s why I will never trouble you,” said Malema.

“When they expelled me, I never put up a fight. I went to farm cabbages and they followed me. And once you follow me, I told you do not conspire against me in the corners because I will plan my comeback and when I do so I’m ruthless, I don’t play games.

“And I do so without hesitation. I tell you to your face a war has been declared, let’s fight. Because I’m not a coward, I don’t conspire around against those I work with.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

EFF warns of fake e-mail account claiming to be Malema asking for money

The EFF has warned the public of an alleged scammer soliciting money under the name of party leader Julius Malema in an e-mail scam during its 10th ...
Politics
10 hours ago

ANC veterans 'saddened' by working relationship with EFF — Snuki Zikalala

The league’s Snuki Zikalala said they were saddened by the ANC’s co-operation with the EFF to govern certain municipalities, while questioning the ...
Politics
18 hours ago

PATRICK BULGER | Bottoms up: looking back on 10 years of Malema mayhem

While the EFF celebrates a decade of existence, SA counts the cost of nearly 30 years of ANC misrule. Are things that bad that it’s better to hand SA ...
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

EFF bans hundreds from anniversary for failing to procure buses

The list names prominent EFF public representatives including four MPs, seven MPLs and 428 councillors across the country.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Joburg mayor Gwamanda ditches Russia-Africa summit to deal with aftermath of ... Politics
  2. I'm ruthless against people who organise against me, Malema says to 'thinker, ... Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | Busisiwe Mkhwebane's parliamentary inquiry resumes Politics
  4. ‘EFF not ashamed to associate with alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano ... Politics
  5. PODCAST | Why Zimbabwe needs a negotiated settlement, not another rigged ... Politics

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site