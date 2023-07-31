Politics

Energy action plan is making progress a year after its launch: Ramaphosa

31 July 2023 - 10:45
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is able to report significant progress in several areas such as acceleration in building new generation capacity and driving regulatory reforms to transform the electricity sector. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is able to report significant progress in several areas such as acceleration in building new generation capacity and driving regulatory reforms to transform the electricity sector. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced government will release a detailed report outlining the work done to improve the performance of Eskom's power stations a year after cabinet launched the energy action plan to resolve the load-shedding crisis.

Ramaphosa said government was able to report significant progress in several areas such as acceleration in building new generation capacity and driving regulatory reforms to transform the electricity sector.

"Eskom’s generation fleet continues to show sustained improvement. Unplanned losses have been reduced to less than 16,000MW in the past two months, down from more than 18,000MW previously," he said.

With winter soon coming to an end, despite load-shedding's continuation, the president said they have managed to avert a worst-case scenario by stabilising the performance of Eskom’s power stations and reducing demand.

"Planned maintenance has been reduced during the winter period, with Eskom having undertaken significant maintenance in the months preceding winter. Looking ahead, damaged units at the Kusile and Medupi power stations are being returned to service on an expedited basis," he said.

Medupi general manager Zweli Witbooi ‘thrives on challenges’

If all goes according to plan, Zweli Witbooi, the general manager of Eskom’s Medupi power station, will have its Unit 4 generator back in service by ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa said these units represented more than 3,000MW of capacity.

"Since the launch of the energy action plan, we have worked to add as much power as possible to the grid. Eskom has unlocked close to 400MW from companies with extra available capacity, and a further 600MW is in the process. We have sourced an additional 400MW from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique," he said.

In his weekly newsletter Ramaphosa said the Eskom debt relief package announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana earlier this year would enable necessary investment in maintenance and expansion of the transmission network.

"We are fast-tracking the procurement of new generation capacity from renewables, gas and battery storage. Later this year the first three projects from the emergency power programme are expected to connect to the grid," he said.

In addition, the president said about 2,300MW from the most recent bid windows of the renewable energy independent power producer programme should be in construction.

"One of the most important contributions to the energy action plan has been the uptake by households and businesses of rooftop solar," he said.

Eskom in talks with IPPs after uproar over new grid allocation requirements

Experts argue that as a country in an energy crisis, it made no sense for Eskom to increase requirements for grid access
News
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa noted it was encouraging to see more municipalities are allowing customers to feed electricity into the grid when they have surplus power, saying this will provide another incentive for businesses large and small to invest in alternative energy sources.

"Regulatory changes have helped to boost private investment in new generation capacity. These changes include the removal of the licensing threshold for generation facilities and the fast-tracking of project approvals and registration," he said.

The president commended the work done to enable a boom in private investment in electricity generation, with a pipeline of more than 10,000MW of new capacity that will begin to connect to the grid later this year.

"To ensure we never experience power shortages again, we are implementing fundamental reforms to create a competitive electricity market and an independent national grid operator," he said.

More than a juicy steak at stake for Duvha’s new broom

Power station GM bets a slap-up meal that his plant will top the Eskom rankings by January
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa said he was hoping to encourage citizens to get involved by launching a website where they can track the work done by the national energy crisis committee and see how to reduce their consumption and save on energy bills.

"We have maintained load-shedding will not be resolved overnight, but we are making clear progress towards reducing it and eventually bringing it to an end. Let us maintain this momentum, and let us all play our part, wherever we can, as we lay the groundwork for an energy secure future."

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

The scramble is on to get more power into the grid

Need to speed up and stop any delays in establishing National Transmission Company, says expert
News
16 hours ago

Power outages intensify, fund to boost generation plans, vineyards count cost and fixed investment plunges

Eskom will remove 4,000MW of power from the national grid until 5am on Monday as delays in returning three of its generating units to service ...
News
4 hours ago

Good news about Eskom? Yes, there are bright sparks

I have really enjoyed the kind of work our colleague Hendrik Hancke has been doing on Eskom. They are not the kind of stories that would win him ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Eskom returns control of load-shedding to Ekurhuleni

The Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality has assured Eskom it has addressed challenges that prevented it from directly load-shedding its customers.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Energy action plan is making progress a year after its launch: Ramaphosa Politics
  2. NFP councillor shot dead in Nongoma after recent attempts on another ... Politics
  3. DA mourns Molweni councillor Pearl Msomi Politics
  4. Snuki Zikalala elected ANC Veterans' League president Politics
  5. FNB Stadium overflows as fighters converge for EFF's birthday bash Politics

Latest Videos

Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...
Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa