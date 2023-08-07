Possible expansion of Brics to the fore, says Pandor

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says the current geopolitical context has driven renewed interest in Brics membership as countries of the global south look for alternatives in a multipolar world.
Pandor was briefing the media on the state of readiness for the country to host the alliance's 15th summit later this month.
She said the issue of membership expansion has been discussed at different levels since the first Brics summit in 2009.
“South Africa was welcomed to Brics as the first beneficiary of expansion in 2010 and invited to its first Brics summit in 2011. We have had formal expressions of interest from the leaders of 23 countries in joining Brics, and many more informal approaches about the possibilities of Brics membership,” she said.
She revealed they had received interest from Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and Vietnam.
Pandor said this interest was recognition of the voice of Brics as a champion of the interests of the global south.
“As a partnership, Brics also operates on the principles of openness, solidarity, mutual respect and understanding as well as mutually beneficial co-operation that is seen to deliver tangible benefits,” she said.
The minister said the 73rd paragraph of the Beijing Declaration of the 14th Brics summit, on behalf of its leaders, mandated representatives to hold internal discussions to clarify the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures for a Brics membership expansion process on the basis of full consultation and consensus.
“As chair, South Africa has continued to hold discussions on membership that has built significant convergence on possible models for the expansion process as well as the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures. We continue to meet towards building consensus and hope to have some concrete progress at the summit,” she said.
Pandor said Brics should lead the way towards the inclusion of Africa and the global south in a more fair, just and equitable world based on mutual respect and sovereignty of nations.
The minister said these ideals were particularly valued by African states which demanded respect and reciprocal trade and investment, and for the goods, products and services from Africa to compete on an equal footing in the global economy.
In this light, she revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited 67 leaders from Africa and the global south to attend the Brics Africa outreach and Brics plus dialogues — adding that no less than 34 countries have confirmed attendance.
Pandor said according to the International Monetary Fund, Brics countries, in terms of purchasing power parity, have a larger share of global economic activity than the G7 countries.
“This is not a competition, but it is a clear demonstration of the need for the voices of Brics countries, countries of the global south, countries of Africa to be heard, listened to and respected in global economic, financial and political governance,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Possible expansion of Brics to the fore, says Pandor
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma/File Photo
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says the current geopolitical context has driven renewed interest in Brics membership as countries of the global south look for alternatives in a multipolar world.
Pandor was briefing the media on the state of readiness for the country to host the alliance's 15th summit later this month.
She said the issue of membership expansion has been discussed at different levels since the first Brics summit in 2009.
“South Africa was welcomed to Brics as the first beneficiary of expansion in 2010 and invited to its first Brics summit in 2011. We have had formal expressions of interest from the leaders of 23 countries in joining Brics, and many more informal approaches about the possibilities of Brics membership,” she said.
She revealed they had received interest from Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and Vietnam.
Pandor said this interest was recognition of the voice of Brics as a champion of the interests of the global south.
“As a partnership, Brics also operates on the principles of openness, solidarity, mutual respect and understanding as well as mutually beneficial co-operation that is seen to deliver tangible benefits,” she said.
The minister said the 73rd paragraph of the Beijing Declaration of the 14th Brics summit, on behalf of its leaders, mandated representatives to hold internal discussions to clarify the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures for a Brics membership expansion process on the basis of full consultation and consensus.
“As chair, South Africa has continued to hold discussions on membership that has built significant convergence on possible models for the expansion process as well as the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures. We continue to meet towards building consensus and hope to have some concrete progress at the summit,” she said.
Pandor said Brics should lead the way towards the inclusion of Africa and the global south in a more fair, just and equitable world based on mutual respect and sovereignty of nations.
The minister said these ideals were particularly valued by African states which demanded respect and reciprocal trade and investment, and for the goods, products and services from Africa to compete on an equal footing in the global economy.
In this light, she revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited 67 leaders from Africa and the global south to attend the Brics Africa outreach and Brics plus dialogues — adding that no less than 34 countries have confirmed attendance.
Pandor said according to the International Monetary Fund, Brics countries, in terms of purchasing power parity, have a larger share of global economic activity than the G7 countries.
“This is not a competition, but it is a clear demonstration of the need for the voices of Brics countries, countries of the global south, countries of Africa to be heard, listened to and respected in global economic, financial and political governance,” she said.
TimesLIVE
MORE
We’re all extras in the ANC’s theatre of the absurd
Russia-Africa to forge mutual partnerships & strengthen inter-party relations, says ANC
Ireland to nudge SA to use its influence to end the war in Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos