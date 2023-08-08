Politics

Without the EFF, no coalition will have meaning: Floyd Shivambu

08 August 2023 - 16:00
A recent conference on coalitions was nothing more than the ANC attempting to cling to power, says EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

No coalition will have meaning without the red berets at the table, says deputy EFF leader Floyd Shivambu.

This comes after the party failed to take part in a national dialogue on coalition governments at the weekend to which all political parties were invited. It was hosted by deputy president Paul Mashatile.

“The EFF took a correct revolutionary decision not to participate in the so-called national dialogue on coalition governments. The session where political parties were speaking was presided over by Bobby Godsell and Thuli Madonsela, who represent the Oppenheimers and Stellenbosch ... ,” said Shivambu.

“These greedy capitalist cartels only participate in processes where they have predetermined outcomes. There’s no coalition that’s going to have meaning without the EFF in South Africa and we refuse to be micromanaged by the white capitalist cartels.”

The national dialogue on coalition governments was the ANC's “desperate attempt” to cling to power, said the EFF.

Coalition government frameworks and discussions cannot be negotiated or presided over by “those who cling to power while the people suffer”, it added.

“We recognise the importance of coalition governments as a means to reflect the diverse voices and needs of our society. However, the ANC's involvement in the formulation of this framework exposes a grave lack of impartiality and a blatant attempt to protect its fading grasp on power on the eve of elections.

“The EFF emphasises the importance of an independent and transparent process that is free from the influence of the ruling party, for the development of a framework that truly serves the people at national, provincial and local government levels.”

