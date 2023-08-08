The national dialogue on coalition governments was the ANC's “desperate attempt” to cling to power, said the EFF.
Coalition government frameworks and discussions cannot be negotiated or presided over by “those who cling to power while the people suffer”, it added.
“We recognise the importance of coalition governments as a means to reflect the diverse voices and needs of our society. However, the ANC's involvement in the formulation of this framework exposes a grave lack of impartiality and a blatant attempt to protect its fading grasp on power on the eve of elections.
“The EFF emphasises the importance of an independent and transparent process that is free from the influence of the ruling party, for the development of a framework that truly serves the people at national, provincial and local government levels.”
Without the EFF, no coalition will have meaning: Floyd Shivambu
Image: Freddy Mavunda
No coalition will have meaning without the red berets at the table, says deputy EFF leader Floyd Shivambu.
This comes after the party failed to take part in a national dialogue on coalition governments at the weekend to which all political parties were invited. It was hosted by deputy president Paul Mashatile.
“The EFF took a correct revolutionary decision not to participate in the so-called national dialogue on coalition governments. The session where political parties were speaking was presided over by Bobby Godsell and Thuli Madonsela, who represent the Oppenheimers and Stellenbosch ... ,” said Shivambu.
“These greedy capitalist cartels only participate in processes where they have predetermined outcomes. There’s no coalition that’s going to have meaning without the EFF in South Africa and we refuse to be micromanaged by the white capitalist cartels.”
There's nothing veteran about Snuki Zikalala, he's a chance taker: Malema
The national dialogue on coalition governments was the ANC's “desperate attempt” to cling to power, said the EFF.
Coalition government frameworks and discussions cannot be negotiated or presided over by “those who cling to power while the people suffer”, it added.
“We recognise the importance of coalition governments as a means to reflect the diverse voices and needs of our society. However, the ANC's involvement in the formulation of this framework exposes a grave lack of impartiality and a blatant attempt to protect its fading grasp on power on the eve of elections.
“The EFF emphasises the importance of an independent and transparent process that is free from the influence of the ruling party, for the development of a framework that truly serves the people at national, provincial and local government levels.”
READ MORE:
ANC veterans 'saddened' by working relationship with EFF — Snuki Zikalala
'SA is not ready for a white president'
We're here to stay, Julius Malema tells 100,000 supporters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos