DA leader John Steenhuisen is addressing the nation on Monday ahead of the multiparty national convention taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.
The convention is taking place at the same venue as the historic Convention for a Democratic South Africa (Codesa), where 19 parties got together to investigate proposals for a new democratic constitution and interim government to replace the apartheid regime.
Participating parties include the DA, the IFP, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), ActionSA, the Independent South African National Civic Organisation, the United Independent Movement (UIM) and the Spectrum National Party (SNP).
WATCH | John Steenhuisen on the multiparty national convention
