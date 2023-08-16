Politics

Moonshot pact negotiations kick off today

16 August 2023 - 08:40
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Prof William Gumede will chair the negotiations.
Image: King David Studio/Supplied

Opposition political parties including the DA, IFP, FF Plus, Action SA, United Independent Movement, Spectrum National Party and Isanco, will convene in Kempton Park, Gauteng, on Wednesday to map out the formation of a pact intended to unseat the ANC in the 2024 elections.

The national convention is hosted at Emperor’s Palace where the Codesa negotiations took place and mapped a way forward for the country between minority rule and constitutional democracy. The parties said it is fitting that the birth of the pact and its deliberations take place at a historical venue.

Earlier this year the DA announced a “moonshot pact” proposal, seeking to form a coalition government with like-minded parties to achieve this goal.

Several leaders of political parties will engage in talks to iron out terms of agreement to form a government should they reach a majority next year.

Discussions are expected to include the principles of the alliance, the ideals for the country t that brings them together, who will be chosen to lead the pact and the branding of the “moonshot” agreement.

The convention is expected to comprise mostly closed sessions with chair Prof William Gumede updating the media on discussion outcomes at intervals throughout the programme. The parties are scheduled to conclude their business on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

