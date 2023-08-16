South Africa

Police vehicle crashes as three ‘robbers’ are arrested in Krugersdorp

16 August 2023 - 08:30 By TimesLIVE
Police in Krugersdorp arrested three suspects after a high-speed chase which led to the police crashing their vehicle. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A police vehicle landed on a residential wall in Krugersdorp after a high-speed chase in pursuit of suspected robbers on Tuesday. 

Despite the police vehicle left lodged on a brick wall, three suspects were arrested. They were found in possession of unlicensed firearms, housebreaking implements, a suspected stolen vehicle and false number plates.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police members were conducting patrols when they noticed a suspicious vehicle.

“The vehicle sped off when members approached. The members called for backup while they pursued the vehicle. The suspects started shooting at the members, which caused them to lose control of their vehicle.”

She said a backup vehicle cornered the suspects and found them in possession of three unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of house breaking implements and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. Police investigations continue.

TimesLIVE

