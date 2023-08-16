Seven opposition political parties are gathering in Kempton Park for two days to negotiate an agreement with the aim to unseat the ANC in the 2024 general elections.
Prof William Gumede is expected to facilitate the negotiations.
Political leaders expected to take part include the DA's John Steenhuisen, Velenkosini Hlabisa of the IFP, Dr Pieter Groenewald from FF+, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba, Dr Zukile Luyenge of the Independent South African National Civic Organisation, Neil de Beer from the United Independent Movement and Christopher Claassen from the Spectrum National Party.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Opposition parties’ negotiations to unseat ANC in 2024 kick off
TimesLIVE
