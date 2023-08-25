Politics

LISTEN | Former president Thabo Mbeki opposed to Malema chanting ‘Kill the Boer’ in 2023 

25 August 2023 - 13:58
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
EFF leader Julius Malema sits in the witness stand at the equality court in Johannesburg during a hate speech case brought by AfriForum relating to the singing of the struggle song 'Kill the Boer'. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Former president Thabo Mbeki says he does not understand why EFF leader Julius Malema recently chanted Kill the Boer. He says the song is part of history but irrelevant.

Listen to Mbeki's views:

Several people, including some outside the country, were up in arms last month after Malema chanted the song at his party’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Mbeki maintains the song is not to be interpreted in its literal meaning, as he explained to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1996.

Last year Malema won a case against AfriForum, which took the EFF to the equality court, asking that the party be fined R500,000 and the song be declared hate speech. Malema and his party came out victorious.

“It does not constitute hate speech and deserves to be protected under the rubric of freedom of speech — it articulates the failure of the government to address issues of economic empowerment and land division,” said judge Edwin Molahlehi when he delivered judgment in the Johannesburg high court in August last year.

TimesLIVE

