WATCH | ‘We will work with a non-captured ANC’: Ace Magashule unveils new political party

30 August 2023 - 15:48 By Ihsaan Haffejee
Ace Magashule, the former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier, has announced the formation of a new political party called the African Congress for Transformation (ACT).

The announcement was made on Wednesday at Sakhumzi restaurant on Soweto’s famous Vilakazi Street. 

Magashule, who was expelled from the ANC and is also accused of involvement in a corrupt tender scheme, said the ANC has lost its way and is no longer the party he knew when he joined many years ago.

He also took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of being captured by the DA.

“Jacob Zuma was hunted down like a dog for fighting white monopoly capital. A new ANC cadre that is endorsed by the DA and neoliberal handlers has emerged,” said Magashule.

The ideology of the new party would be to “uphold African nationalism and cherish Pan-Africanism”, according to Magashule. 

Magashule, who will appear in court in April 2024 when the R255m asbestos corruption case goes to trial, said he was waiting for his day in court to clear his name.

“I wish that case, which has been postponed until April, gets in, so that I am in the dock. You will then hear who is corrupt and who is not corrupt.”

