In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Times earlier this month, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party was in advanced talks with Magashule about him joining the EFF.
Magashule confirmed his talks with the EFF, adding he was in talks with leaders of various political parties including the EFF, UDM and the Patriotic Alliance, but had not formed a new political party or joined another party.
Magashule is expected to hold a press briefing next week in which he will give details about his expulsion from the ANC and his political future.
LISTEN | 'I was expelled long ago': Ace Magashule on expulsion from ANC, political future
Image: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he was “expelled” from the ANC long before his dismissal was announced.
Magashule was expelled from the ANC earlier this month after its national disciplinary committee found him guilty of contravening party rules and its constitution.
Though he did not talk in-depth about his expulsion or political future, Magashule alleged billionaire businessman Johann Rupert had ordered party president Cyril Ramaphosa to expel him.
Magashule was speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Monday night.
LISTEN HERE:
