Ramaphosa said all the people represented in the United Nations had their origins in Africa.
“In Africa they developed the tools and capabilities to spread across the world and achieve remarkable feats of development and progress.”
All this was due to the skills and talent that originated from the African continent, he said.
“Despite its history, despite the legacy of exploitation, colonialism and subjugation, despite the ongoing challenge of conflict and instability, Africa is determined to regain its position as a site of human progress. The era of African development has arrived.
“Through the African Continental Free Trade Area, which is creating a wider seamless trading area of low tariffs and accelerated interconnectivity, African countries are mobilising their collective means and resources to achieve shared prosperity.”
Through this treaty, Ramaphosa said African countries are establishing for themselves the foundation for a huge increase in trade, accelerated infrastructure development, regional integration and sustainable industrialisation.
As the global community, he said “nations have the means and we have the desire to confront and overcome the enormous challenges that face humanity today”.
“As the nations gathered here in this General Assembly, let us demonstrate that we have both the will and the resolve to secure a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable future for our world and for the generations that will follow.”
WATCH | ‘Where are the women?’, Ramaphosa asks male-dominated UN meeting
President Cyril Ramaphosa received a round of applause when he asked world leaders attending the 78th UN General Assembly in New York why most participants were men.
“The question we have to ask is 'Where are the women of the world?',” Ramaphosa said to cheers from his counterparts in attendance including US President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ramaphosa posed the question during his presentation of the country's national statement on Tuesday, saying women had a right to be empowered and participate in decision-making institutions in the world.
“I am proud that in South Africa 50% of the members of the cabinet are women.
“Today I am accompanied by an all-women delegation to this UN General Assembly. It should be a matter of concern to us all that the majority of us sitting in this assembly are men. The women of the world have a right to be here to represent the views of the women across the world.”
Image: BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters
Invest in women & children's health, Ramaphosa tells global leaders
He said achievement of the sustainable development goals depends fundamentally on the empowerment of women in all spheres of life.
“Social and economic progress will not be possible unless we end gender discrimination. We must ensure there is equal access for women to healthcare, education and economic opportunities.
“We must pay particular attention to the provision of adequate health services to every woman, child and adolescent. By doing so, we will fundamentally improve the health and wellbeing of all.
“The empowerment of women must be central to the actions we now take towards the realisation of Agenda 2030.”
He used the opportunity to push for inclusive, representative and democratic advancement of the interests of all nations.
“We require a renewed commitment to multilateralism based on clear rules and supported by effective institutions. This is the moment to proceed with the reform of the UN Security Council, to give meaning to the principle of the sovereign equality of nations and to enable the council to respond more effectively to current geopolitical realities.”
Ramaphosa said South Africa is pleased all the common African positions on the reform of the UN Security Council are enjoying wide support.
“This process must move to text-based negotiations, creating an opportunity for convergence between member states.”
He said at the recent 15th Brics Summit in Johannesburg nations affirmed the view that the Security Council should be reformed and ensure those who are not represented are also included.
“We must ensure the voice of the African continent and the Global South is strengthened in the UN and broader multilateral system.”
Naledi Pandor slams UN Security Council over Russia-Ukraine war
