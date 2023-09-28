Politics

WATCH | Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of cabinet meeting

28 September 2023 - 09:51 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is briefing the media on Thursday on the outcomes of a cabinet meeting.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Aziz Pahad: SA’s 'best deputy foreign minister who never got the top job'

The former deputy minister played a prominent part in South Africa's ambitious endeavour to stop a US-led attack on Iraq and was the country’s face ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Ramaphosa slams DA’s ‘politically motivated’ Lady R court action seeking to ‘undermine’ national interest

President Cyril Ramaphosa is confident he acted within the law when he appointed retired Gauteng deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo to head the ...
Politics
1 day ago

DA heads to court over Lady R

It can never be constitutionally appropriate for a judge to be involved in that type of investigation, says Glynnis Breytenbach.
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa willing to consider Western Cape's request for SANDF

President Cyril Ramaphosa is prepared to "favourably” consider the Western Cape provincial government's request to deploy the army after deadly ...
Politics
23 hours ago

'Our thoughts are with the Mandela family': Presidency on Zoleka's death

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Zoleka Mandela, the granddaughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, died at an age that has deprived the nation of her ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. eThekwini municipality removes murder-accused councillor Mzimuni Ngiba Politics
  2. IFP wins another ward from ANC in KwaZulu-Natal Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | 9th Brics Parliamentary Forum Assembly Politics
  4. RECORDED | Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of cabinet ... Politics
  5. Aziz Pahad: SA’s 'best deputy foreign minister who never got the top job' Politics

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives