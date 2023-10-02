Vote to rescue SA from ANC ruin in 2024, says Steenhuisen

The DA launched its 2024 “register to rescue SA” voter registration campaign in Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said the location, site of a recent gas explosion, was chosen to emphasise the ruin that represents the governing ANC.
“No other city so appropriately and so tragically symbolises the state of rubble, smoke and debris South Africa has been reduced to after nearly 30 years of ruinous and explosive corruption under the ANC.”
Steenhuisen said the 2024 elections offer South Africans a last chance to rescue the country from the grip of the ANC’s “criminal state and pull the country back from the brink of state failure”.
“In 1994 we voted for freedom. In 2024 we will vote to rescue South Africa from crime, corruption and unemployment, and ultimately to ensure our country’s survival. The ANC will stay in power if opposition voters do not register to vote. In the 2021 local government elections the ANC lost, for the first time, its national majority.
“As millions of voters turned their back on the governing party the ANC’s support dropped to 46%. At the same time, recent polling by Rapport and City Press indicated the DA is only 11% behind the ANC. This demonstrates how close the DA is to overtaking the ANC and becoming the largest party in South Africa.”
Steenhuisen said the only way to rescue the country from the ANC was if its citizens registered to vote, especially first-time voters.
“Citizens have the power to rescue our country from load-shedding, crime and exploding streets in our cities. About 14-million South Africans are not registered to vote, and our future depends on every citizen standing up and registering to rescue South Africa.”
The DA was ready to form the core of a new majority.
The party recently signed a multiparty coalition pact with the IFP, FF Plus and Action SA, among others, that they would join to unseat the ANC.
“The DA is the only party big enough to challenge the ANC, the only party with a proven track record of clean and effective governance and the only party with sound policy alternatives to change South Africa’s trajectory for the better. Where the DA governs, we are making progress to end load-shedding, create jobs, reduce crime and deliver basic services to all South Africans. If every DA supporter registers to vote we can rescue South Africa.”
Steenhuisen urged South Africans to ensure they have registered to vote.
“Registering to vote can prevent an ANC/EFF coalition of corruption in 2024 and can usher in a new political majority founded on the values of nonracialism, constitutionalism and respect for the rule of law, the building of a capable state free from corruption and with a social market economy to create jobs.
“The stakes have never been higher. Your vote is your voice and it matters. Not only to you, but to everyone in South Africa and the future longevity of our country. It is our responsibility to future generations to do whatever we can to register to rescue South Africa.”
