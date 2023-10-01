Inside DA’s plan to decriminalise hard drug use
Party says the real criminals are the drug dealers, not the users, who are people in need of help
01 October 2023 - 00:00
The DA wants to decriminalise hard drug use, arguing that addicts are not criminals but people in need of help who should be able to seek assistance without fear of prosecution. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.