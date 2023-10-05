Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi visit Beitbridge to launch 'secure borders' programme

05 October 2023 - 13:53 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO and ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX
President Cyril Ramaphosa greeted Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo, on Thursday morning.

The heads of state will hold official talks associated with the launch of the Border Management Authority (BMA), before a guided tour of the post.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi..

Government officials working at the Beitbridge border post.
Image: Presidency of SA

“The BMA is an integrated border management platform, with a single command and control with which to support the attainment of secure borders, safe travel and trade,” said the Presidency on X.

The flyer for the launch of the Border Management Authority.
Image: Presidency of SA

On Wednesday, ANC Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza called for a private sector quota to ensure more South Africans than foreigners are hired as calls for a cessation of illegal immigration grow louder.

TimesLIVE

