President Cyril Ramaphosa greeted Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Beitbridge border post in Musina, Limpopo, on Thursday morning.
The heads of state will hold official talks associated with the launch of the Border Management Authority (BMA), before a guided tour of the post.
Ramaphosa was accompanied by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi..
WATCH | Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi visit Beitbridge to launch 'secure borders' programme
Image: Presidency of SA
“The BMA is an integrated border management platform, with a single command and control with which to support the attainment of secure borders, safe travel and trade,” said the Presidency on X.
Image: Presidency of SA
On Wednesday, ANC Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza called for a private sector quota to ensure more South Africans than foreigners are hired as calls for a cessation of illegal immigration grow louder.
TimesLIVE
