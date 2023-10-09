The trial of four men accused of killing former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa is expected to resume in January next year.
Former police officer Sbonelo Myeza, 39, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, 34, Mlungisi Ncalane, 33, and Sibusiso Ncengwa, 30, appeared briefly in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday in connection with the murder of Magaqa in 2017.
They face charges of murder, conspiracy to murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and destruction of property.
The case was adjourned in May after advocate Shane Matthews, who represents Myeza, Ncalane and Ncengwa, told the court he was withdrawing his services as his clients had not paid him. The fourth suspect, Mpofana, is represented by advocate Mduduzi Mvune.
On Monday, Matthews told the court they had reached an agreement with the state for a further postponement.
November 16 has been set as a pretrial date to allow Matthews' clients to finalise their instructions.
Prosecutor advocate Lawrence Gcaba said: “The state puts on record that after the 16th we have to object to any further delays in this trial.”
Mvune’s client would be excused on the day.
None of the deceased's family and friends were in court.
The state alleges the accused conspired to murder Magaqa because of political infighting in Umzimkhulu municipality.
Magaqa was a councillor who questioned the awarding of a multimillion rand tender for the upgrade of a community hall. He was wounded in an ambush in July 2017 in Umzimkhulu and died in September that year.
Mvune asked the court to allow his client to report to the Durban central police station as part of his bail conditions.
Mpofana had in the past reported to the Harding police station every Friday.
Judge Nompumelo Radebe granted the request.
Sindiso Magaqa murder trial to resume next year after unpaid lawyer issues resolved
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
