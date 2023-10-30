President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government and Eskom are making progress towards ending load-shedding.
Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday to reflect on the state of the country and to congratulate the Springboks on their win in the sporting arena.
Eskom announced the return of load-shedding stages 2 and 3, after nine days of no power cuts.
"The Energy Action Plan that I announced in July last year is showing positive results, giving us greater confidence that we will bring load shedding to an end...Regulatory reforms we have initiated have enabled a massive increase in private investment in electricity generation, with over 12 000 MW of confirmed projects in development," says Ramaphosa.
He also stated that R50bn would be spent over the next three years to modernise our passenger rail network.
"The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has to date restored operations on 26 out of 40 commuter rail corridors. To continue with the restoration of our commuter rail corridors, R50 billion will be spent over the next three years to modernise our passenger rail network."
Twenty-six out of 40 commuter rail corridors have reopened in South Africa.
LISTEN | ‘We are making progress towards ending load-shedding’-Ramaphosa
Image: 123RF/teksomolika
