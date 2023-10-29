South Africa

Load-shedding is back! Stage 2 and 3 to be implemented

29 October 2023 - 14:25
After nine days of good generation performance and no load-shedding, it is necessary to replenish emergency reserves ahead of the anticipated cold weather that will increase the demand for electricity over the next few days.
Image: 123RF/teksomolika

After nine days of no load-shedding, Eskom on Sunday announced the return of rotational black outs.

Eskom said this was necessary to replenish emergency reserves ahead of the anticipated cold weather that will increase the demand for electricity over the next few days. 

“Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 4pm on Monday. Thereafter, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday, followed by stage 2 load-shedding until 4pm. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” it said.

The power utility said it will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load-shedding should it be required. 

Eskom’s breakdowns are currently at 16,150MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,950MW. 

“Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kusile and Matimba power stations was taken offline for repairs. In the same period, a generation unit at Kriel power station was returned to service. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to ensure that additional generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” said Eskom.

The power utility said its load forecast for the evening peak demand is 24,824MW and Monday’s peak demand is anticipated to be 27,557MW. 

Eskom has appealed to people to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances. 

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding,” it said.

