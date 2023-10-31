Politics

Free State players did us proud, says COPE's Dennis Bloem welcoming Bok squad home

Politician singles out 'inspirational' Ox Nché and Bongi Mbonambi

31 October 2023 - 11:33
Super-fan Mama Joy is among the throngs of fans at the airport in Johannesburg.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

A cheery Congress of the People (COPE) national spokesperson Dennis Bloem from the Free State arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on a rainy Tuesday morning to welcome the Springbok team back home.

The politician said Ox Nché and Bongi Mbonambi, born in Bloemfontein and Bethlehem respectively, were the reasons he felt the need to travel to the airport to welcome the squad home.

“They made us very proud in the Free State, very proud. Their role in this Rugby World Cup inspires the younger generation to see nothing can keep you and hold you back, you can rise,” said Bloem.

Super-fan Mama Joy is among the crowd from across the country who have gathered at terminal A arrivals inside the airport. Jovial South Africans, mostly clad in rugby green and gold shirts, sang, danced and raised flags and placards.

