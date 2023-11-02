Politics

ActionSA writes to Mbalula over ANCWL ICC bill twist

02 November 2023 - 13:34
ActionSA with other stakeholders picketing against the Durban ICC for signing an MoU with eThekwini municipality to pay the ANCWL'S R5m conference bill. File image
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal has written to the ANC seeking answers about a private entity that allegedly made payments of R1.7m to the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) for hosting an ANC Women's League (ANCWL) conference. 

In the letter to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, ActionSA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango demands to know: 

  • if the ANC disclosed the donation to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) as per the Political Party Funding Act regulations for parties to disclose donations more than R100,000;
  • if the ANC failed to disclose the donation to the IEC, what was the reason? and
  • who is/are the donor/s of the R1.7m? 

The ICC and eThekwini municipality allegedly signed a memorandum of understanding to pay for the hosting of a Women’s Month launch event.

ActionSA has accused ANC leaders in the municipality of hosting the “Woman's Month Launch” under the auspices of the city, which it claims turned out to be an ANCWL conference in disguise.

“We are aware the Durban ICC received two payments of R784,000 and R980,000 on August 19 [10 days after the event] and have revealed that the payments were made by a private entity, not the ANC’s eThekwini region. 

“As we have uncovered that the payment was made by a private entity on behalf of the ANC, in our letter to the secretary-general we reminded him that the act has introduced strict regulations for political parties to disclose all donations received above R100,000, whether in cash or in kind,” said Mncwango. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

