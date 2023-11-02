Politics

ANC KZN lambastes EFF for council fist-fight chaos

There's no place for fist fights and assaults of municipal workers: Bheki Mtolo

02 November 2023 - 14:03 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has slammed its coalition partner in eThekwini, the EFF, for the chaos it caused at the city council meeting on Tuesday.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo on Thursday equated the EFF’s behaviour, during which EFF councillors assaulted security guards, to “serious disregard for the law” and “disrespect of voters of eThekwini municipality”.

Security was called to escort members of the EFF out of the council chamber after they became unruly.

“Such behaviour is like spitting in the faces of those who died for freedom and democracy. The EFF has undermined the people of eThekwini through such unacceptable conduct. 

“The quality of life for the people of eThekwini will be determined by the manner in which the EFF behaves in council meetings. The latest wrestling show is an indication that EFF councillors do not have the interests of residents at heart,” said Mtolo.

WATCH | Scuffle in eThekwini council as EFF demands removal of city manager

Tuesday's eThekwini council meeting almost descended into chaos when a scuffle broke out between members of the EFF and the security personnel who ...
News
1 day ago

The EFF earlier demanded city manager Musa Mbhele leave the meeting following allegations that the city had failed to spend R1.9bn of a conditional grant allocated to repair infrastructure. The money had apparently been returned to the National Treasury.

But Mtolo, in his rebuke, said the EFF must stop pretending to be a helpless opposition while it is not. 

“The notoriously unruly EFF is in charge of the human settlements department and the engineering, eThekwini Transport Authority, water and sanitation, electricity, cleaning and solid waste units which have the biggest budget of about R43.7bn in the city. 

“The combined asset portfolio of these units is valued at more than R140bn. If you combine the staff complement of human settlements and these units, you are talking about more than 8,500 municipal workers, all under the control of the EFF,” he said.

Argument over media ban in Zandile Gumede corruption trial drags on

An attempt by media houses to negotiate with the state regarding the “lockdown” of the corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and ...
News
2 days ago

Mtolo criticised the EFF for “behaving like school kids when it's election season, wanting to catch news headlines through chaos and anarchy”. That was “no longer fashionable and attractive to the civilised world and reasonable average person”, he said.

He defended the ANC over the behaviour of its coalition partner.

“It can never be an ANC problem when the EFF is given a serious critical portfolio [and] decides to deploy people who can’t comprehend complexities within which a modern city such as eThekwini operates.

“The EFF has a responsibility to ensure the more than 3.2-million people of eThekwini municipality are serviced by this cluster. This cluster is not only a backbone of the city, but also a pillar for socioeconomic development.”

Speaker Thabani Nyawose has committed to investigate the conduct of the EFF councillors.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joburg crisis committee calls on Ramaphosa to intervene in coalition chaos

Some civil society organisations have formed a crisis committee to help resolve governance problems in Johannesburg and is calling for President ...
Politics
3 hours ago

ANC to discuss how to pull out of coalitions with EFF

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) is expected to discuss possible ways of pulling out of coalitions with the EFF and the Patriotic Alliance ...
News
4 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | EFF’s new recruits paint a damning picture of the party

Instead of being a force for the poor, it is merely a wing of the maggots who tried to eat away at South Africa in the 2010s
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | The Samas is an expensive indulgence provincial government can ill-afford

Department should focus on basic needs, such as improving access to clean water and provision of housing after last year’s floods
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

DA vows to put eThekwini under administration if it wins KZN in 2024

The DA's first order of business if elected in KwaZulu-Natal in 2024 will be to place the eThekwini metro under administration, the party said on ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ramaphosa comes to Reserve Bank's defence amid rates hikes Politics
  2. ANC KZN lambastes EFF for council fist-fight chaos Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa answers questions in parliament Politics
  4. Parliament resumes streaming of its business after blackout Politics
  5. ActionSA writes to Mbalula over ANCWL ICC bill twist Politics

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Springboks to the Union Buildings.
Thousands of Springbok supporters celebrate Rugby World Cup trophy tour