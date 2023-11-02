Shalulile, Williams, Tau, Sundowns and Chiefs’ Chivaviro nominated in Caf Awards
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has congratulated the club and its star players Peter Shalulile and Ronwen Williams for being nominated in the Caf Awards 2023.
Marksman Shalulile and goalkeeper Williams have received two nominations each while Sundowns made it to the Club of the Year category for the Confederation of African Football's (Caf) awards ceremony in Marrakesh, Morocco on December 11.
“I would like to congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns on their nomination for Club of the Year, but also to congratulate Ronwen Williams and Peter Shalulile [for their] various nominations,” Mokwena said in Egypt after guiding his side to the African Football League final.
“They are the reflection of the hard work that everybody is putting at the club.”
Downs drew 0-0 against Al Ahly at Cairo International Stadium in their AFL semifinal second leg match on Wednesday night for a 1-0 aggregate victory. They meet Morocco's Wydad Athletic in the final on Sunday (away) and November 11 (in Pretoria).
Namibian striker Shalulile was nominated for the coveted Player of the Year accolade and Interclub Player of the Year.
For Player of the Year, Shalulile has been nominated alongside 29 other top players from including Mohamed Salah, Achraf Hakimi, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Thomas Partey, Riyad Mahrez, Victor Osimhen and Bafana Bafana and Al Ahly star Percy Tau.
Williams has been nominated in the Goalkeeper of the Year with nine other top shot-stoppers such as Andre Onana of Manchester United, Edouard Mendy of Senegal and Ahly’s Mohamed El Shenawy.
Sundowns' keeper is also nominated against teammate Shalulile in the Interclub Player of the Year award and so is Tau.
Kaizer Chiefs striker Ranga Chivaviro also scored a nomination in that category for the impressive role he played in Marumo Gallants reaching the Caf Confederation Cup semifinals last season.
Mane was crowned Caf African Player of the year in 2022 while Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala took home the African Women’s Player of the year for a record fifth time.
The nominees for the Women’s categories will be announced later, Caf said.
Nominees (in alphabetic order by member association):
Player of the Year (Men): Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria and Borussia Dortmund), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria and Al Ahli), Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso and Bayer Leverkusen), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon and SSC Napoli), Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon and Besiktas), Ibrahima Sangare (Cote d’Ivoire and Nottingham Forest), Seko Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire and Al Nassr), Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo and Olympique Marseille), Fiston Mayele (DR Congo and Pyramids), Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (Egypt and Ahly), Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt and Al Ahly), Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt and Al Ahly), Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool), Mohammed Kudus (Ghana and West Ham United), Thomas Partey (Ghana and Arsenal), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea and VfB Stuttgart), Yves Bissouma (Mali and Tottenham Hotspur), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain), Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco and Olympique Marseille), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco and Galatasaray), Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco and Manchester United), Yahya Jabrane (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club), Yassine Bounou (Morocco and Al Hilal), Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco and Sevilla), Peter Shalulile (Namibia and Mamelodi Sundowns), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria and SSC Napoli), Sadio Mane (Senegal and Al Nassr), Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur), Percy Tau (South Africa and Al Ahly), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Tunisia and Ferencvaros)
Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt and Al Ahly), Yassine Bounou (Morocco & Al Hilal), Andre Onana (Cameroon and Manchester United), Ronwen Williams (South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns), Edouard Mendy (Senegal and Al Ahli), Oussama Benbot (Algeria and USM Alger), Youssef El Motie (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club), Djigui Diarra (Mali and Young Africans), Pape Mamadou Sy (Senegal and Generation Foot), Landing Badji (Senegal and AS Pikine)
Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Aymen Mahious (Algeria and USM Alger/Yverdon-Sport), Oussama Benbot (Algeria and USM Alger), Zineddine Belaid (Algeria and USM Alger), Fiston Mayele (DR Congo and Young Africans/Pyramids), Makabi Lilepo (DR Congo and Al Hilal/Valenciennes), Hussein El Shahat (Egypt and Al Ahly), Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (Egypt and Ahly), Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt and Al Ahly), Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt and Al Ahly), Mostafa Fathi (Egypt and Pyramids), Djigui Diarra (Mali and Young Africans), Yahia Attiyat Allah (Morocco and Wydad Club Athletic), Yahya Jabrane (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club), Youssef El Motie (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club), Peter Shalulile (Namibia and Mamelodi Sundowns), Percy Tau (South Africa and Al Ahly), Ranga Chivaviro (South Africa and Marumo Gallants/Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns), Ali Maaloul (Tunisia and Al Ahly), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Tunisia and Esperance Sportive de Tunis /Ferencvaros)
Young Player of the Year (Men): Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso and Bournemouth), Souleymane Alio (Burkina Faso and New Stars), Ernest Nuamah (Ghana & Olympique Lyonnais), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco and Betis), Bilal El Khannous (Morocco and Genk), Gift Orban (Nigeria and KAA Gent), Lamine Camara (Senegal and Generation Foot/Metz), Pape Amadou Diallo (Senegal and Generation Foot/Metz), Pape Demba Diop (Senegal and Zulte Waregem), Amara Diouf (Senegal and Generation Foot)
Coach of the Year (Men): Abdelhak Benchikha (USM Alger), Marcel Koller (Al Ahly), Juan Micha Obiang (Equatorial Guinea), Tom Saintfiet (Gambia), Baciro Cande (Guinea Bissau), Amir Abdou (Mauritania), Walid Regragui (Morocco), Chiquinho Conde (Mozambique), Aliou Cisse (Senegal), Pape Thiaw (Senegal — CHAN)
National Team of the Year (Men): Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Senegal, Tanzania
Club of the Year (Men): CR Belouizdad (Algeria), USM Alger (Algeria), ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire), Al Ahly (Egypt), Raja Club Athletic (Morocco), Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Marumo Gallants (South Africa), Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia), Young Africans (Tanzania)