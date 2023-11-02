Shalulile, Williams, Tau, Sundowns and Chiefs’ Chivaviro nominated in Caf Awards

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has congratulated the club and its star players Peter Shalulile and Ronwen Williams for being nominated in the Caf Awards 2023.

Marksman Shalulile and goalkeeper Williams have received two nominations each while Sundowns made it to the Club of the Year category for the Confederation of African Football's (Caf) awards ceremony in Marrakesh, Morocco on December 11.

“I would like to congratulate Mamelodi Sundowns on their nomination for Club of the Year, but also to congratulate Ronwen Williams and Peter Shalulile [for their] various nominations,” Mokwena said in Egypt after guiding his side to the African Football League final.

“They are the reflection of the hard work that everybody is putting at the club.”

Downs drew 0-0 against Al Ahly at Cairo International Stadium in their AFL semifinal second leg match on Wednesday night for a 1-0 aggregate victory. They meet Morocco's Wydad Athletic in the final on Sunday (away) and November 11 (in Pretoria).

Namibian striker Shalulile was nominated for the coveted Player of the Year accolade and Interclub Player of the Year.

For Player of the Year, Shalulile has been nominated alongside 29 other top players from including Mohamed Salah, Achraf Hakimi, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Thomas Partey, Riyad Mahrez, Victor Osimhen and Bafana Bafana and Al Ahly star Percy Tau.