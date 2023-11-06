Politics

LISTEN | Criminals must be shot: Malema

06 November 2023 - 14:42
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
EFF leader Julius Malema addressed supporters in Gauteng on Sunday. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema addressed supporters in Gauteng on Sunday. File photo.
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

EFF leader Julius Malema says violent criminals who threaten law-enforcement officials must be shot.

Listen to Malema:

The latest Stats SA figures show a spike in police killings, with 31 officers murdered between April and June.

Malema claimed his party will govern after next year's elections and fight crime by ensuring police leaders have regular lifestyle audits.

Addressing supporters in Gauteng on Sunday, Malema laid down the rules for electioneering.. He forbid “ground forces” from disrupting the meetings of other political parties, banned displays of opulence and insisted on accepting criticism.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

LISTEN | Julius Malema envisions ANC defeat as EFF gears up to govern nationally

“The ANC faces defeat in the 2024 elections”, and if you believe the ruling party will survive the EFF’s leader says you need psychiatric observation.
Politics
19 hours ago

WATCH | Springbok is a symbol of apartheid that must be replaced, says Malema

Last week the EFF leader congratulated the Boks, but this week he launched an attack on the name and symbol
News
1 day ago

‘A good leader but surrounded by hyenas and vultures’: former EFF MP Vusi Khoza bids Malema farewell

Despite being criticised by EFF leader Julius Malema, ousted MP Vusi Khoza says he still respects Malema and believes the endorsement of his ...
Politics
3 days ago

WATCH | Malema not sorry for ‘incompetent white magistrate’ remarks as Judges Matter demand an apology

EFF leader Julius Malema says he will not apologise for labelling magistrate Twanet Olivier an 'incompetent white magistrate' after he lost a bid to ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Government to crack down on illegal spaza shops: Ntshavheni Politics
  2. Bok cup saga prompts ANCWL tongue lashing for KZN chair Duma Politics
  3. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya ‘erred’ when he told Sunday Times Lady ... Politics
  4. POLL | Should the Springboks get a new name and emblem, as Malema argues? Politics
  5. How many KZN premiers does it take to lift the Boks' World Cup trophy? Politics

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok