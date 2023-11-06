Politics

Naledi Pandor hosts Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba

06 November 2023 - 11:19 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor is on Monday hosting Ukraine's foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The visit comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine intensifies. The war, which started in February 2022, has seen thousands dying and many more being displaced. 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the US to provide more funding to help his forces counter Russia, and invited former US President Donald Trump to fly in to see the scale of the conflict for himself. Trump has been critical of US support for Kyiv and said recently he could end the war in 24 hours if re-elected.

