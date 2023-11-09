Politics

WATCH LIVE | Political leaders debate the future of South Africa

09 November 2023 - 16:11 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Political leaders are debating the future of South Africa at the Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue in Johannesburg on Thursday. 

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, EFF leader Julius Malema, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, DA leader John Steenhuisen and IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa are to debate:

  • the agenda for the future of South Africa;
  • South Africa’s role in international relations;
  • economic priorities and reforms for a better country;
  • tackling unemployment and poverty: proposed measures;
  • general elections in 2024: what to expect; and
  • does South Africa have a national interest?

The moderator is Godfrey Mutizwa, chief editor of CNBC Africa.

READ MORE:

'A canvas for action': Gauteng hosts Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue

The Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue is under way in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, where European and African political and business leaders are ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Move past spaza shops to grow SMEs, expand economies, governments urged

African governments have been urged to help grow small businesses “beyond spaza shops” in a bid to improve productivity.
News
1 hour ago

Pay whistle-blowers, says Zondo, as R2.5bn is recovered in state capture probes

Chief justice Raymond Zondo has urged the government to pay whistle-blowers who provide valuable information.
Politics
1 hour ago

R492m to deploy 3,300 soldiers to help police fight illegal mining

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 3,300 South African National Defence Force members for six months to assist police in combating illegal mining ...
Politics
1 day ago
