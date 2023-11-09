EFF leader Julius Malema took on Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday.
Malema spoke at the launch of the Pan African Institute at Lukenya University in Kenya.
Malema lambasted Ruto for his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Listen to Malema speaking in Kenya:
LISTEN | Malema lashes out at Kenya's President William Ruto over Israel
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Ruto has expressed solidarity with Israel, condemning terrorism and attacks on innocent civilians in Israel.
TimesLIVE
