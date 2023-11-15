The Electoral Commission of South Africa is briefing the media about its readiness for the national voter registration weekend to be held on November 18—19 .
“Leading up to this registration event, the commission has embarked on a nationwide awareness drive to encourage first-time voters to register and for existing voters to use the weekend to change/update their details,” the commission said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Are you registered to vote? IEC briefs media on voter registration weekend
TimesLIVE
