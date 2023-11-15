Politics

WATCH | Are you registered to vote? IEC briefs media on voter registration weekend

15 November 2023 - 11:12 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is briefing the media about its readiness for the national voter registration weekend to be held on November 18—19 .

“Leading up to this registration event, the commission has embarked on a nationwide awareness drive to encourage first-time voters to register and for existing voters to use the weekend to change/update their details,” the commission said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

All systems go for voter registration this weekend, IEC tells parliament

The Electoral Commission of South Africa says preparation for voter registration weekend and next year's elections has been a logistical undertaking ...
Politics
1 day ago

Cope cuts ties with Colleen Makhubele

According to posters, Makhubele will be the South African Rainbow Alliance’s presidential candidate
Politics
2 days ago

WATCH | IEC fears bigger ballot papers may lead to more spoilt votes

The inclusion of independent candidates on the ballot papers for next year’s elections is presenting the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ...
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | ActionSA focus is to vote ANC out of power in 2024: Herman Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the party's main focus in next year's general elections is to vote the ANC out of power.
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Lekota betrayed me and I won't back down: axed Joburg speaker Makhubele Politics
  2. Why Ramokgopa stepped in for Godongwana instead of his deputy Politics
  3. Cogta minister Thembi Nkadimeng outlines intervention plans for dysfunctional ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa lauds Qatar’s mediation efforts in Middle East ‘horror story’ as he ... Politics
  5. EFF wants AfriForum to pay for bank statement fiasco, both ready for court ... Politics

Latest Videos

Israel supporters gather in Washington DC amid Gaza war
Israeli Defence Force shares evidence of Hamas tunnel network under hospital in ...