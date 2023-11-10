Steenhuisen said he believes no party will win by a majority vote in next year's national and provincial elections.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said coalitions are a reflection of the will of the people, and if the ANC is pushed below 50% in next year's elections it will "negotiate with anyone".
"Coalitions are a reflection of the will of the people. If in 2024 the will of the people pushes the ANC below 50%, and we are forced to negotiate with anyone, we will cross that bridge when we get there," says Mbalula.
LISTEN | ActionSA focus is to vote ANC out of power in 2024: Herman Mashaba
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the party's main focus in next year's general elections is to vote the ANC out of power.
He was speaking with DA leader John Steenhuisen and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula at the Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Mashaba said the first order of business for ActionSA is to mobilise South Africans to democratically remove the ANC out of government.
