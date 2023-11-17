EFF North West provincial leader Shakes Botswe told TimesLIVE the red berets would table a motion of no confidence against Maape.
North West premier Bushy Maape back after nearly five months on sick leave
Image: W&S department
North West premier Bushy Maape is “in high spirits” on his first week back at work after being on sick leave for nearly five months following a surgical procedure in June.
Maape has been on sick leave since June after undergoing orthopaedic surgery at the Wilmed Park Hospital.
He returned to work on Monday and made his first official public appearance on Friday when he joined water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu during the department’s visit at the Dinokana pump station refurbishment project inspection.
“The premier is in high spirits and has been having briefing sessions with MEC Nono Maloyi, the director-general and senior government officials,” the premier's spokesperson Sello Tatai told TimesLIVE.
On Tuesday Maloyi, who was the acting premier, announced to MPLs that he would be returning to his role as the Cogta MEC.
Over the past few months opposition parties, including EFF leader Julius Malema, called for Maape to retire.
DA threatens no-confidence vote in North West premier over three months’ sick leave
EFF North West provincial leader Shakes Botswe told TimesLIVE the red berets would table a motion of no confidence against Maape.
“We strongly believe the man is too old and he cannot take this thing any more. We feel as the EFF that he should just resign and go home to take care of his grandchildren. He is too old to continue to be the premier of the North West,” Botswe said.
Botswe said municipalities and infrastructure were deteriorating in the province.
“As the EFF we will fight this thing and make sure that [the] motion will be brought forward and voted for in the legislature. We will submit the proposal before the end of next week. We hope the DA, Freedom Front Plus and some ANC members will do the right thing and vote the premier out,” he said.
Though Maape has a few months on the job before the 2024 national elections, Botswe said the party could not wait for his term to end.
“We do not think it is important to give him more time, the state of the province does not allow that. Each and every day the infrastructure is deteriorating. If we continue to have him as the premier, we would not be prioritising the residents. We feel extremely strongly that he should go.”
The DA’s Freddy Sonakile said though Maape technically attended Tuesday’s legislature meeting, the party is not entirely certain the premier is in good health.
“We had a hybrid meeting on Tuesday to debate the 16 days of activism and the premier logged in virtually. He did not say anything. Nono Maloyi made the announcement that Maape is back. We cannot verify whether he is OK because we have not seen him or heard him speak,” Sonakile said.
Sonakile said the premier was due to address the legislature later this month for a question and answer session with MPLs.
“It would have been a practical thing for him to be given a chance to greet the house on Tuesday because he has not been around for five months. His comeback was silent.
“We do not know if he is back because he is scared to be on leave for six months. Labour department policies do not allow sick leave to go beyond six months — maybe he was avoiding that.”
