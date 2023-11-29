Politics

LISTEN | People's favourite politicians and parties, according to recent poll

29 November 2023 - 17:07
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Ex-president Jacob Zuma is still among South Africa's most popular leaders, according to a survey. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell

Cyril Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma, Julius Malema, Mmusi Maimane, Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen rank as the top politicians in the country, according to a recent poll.

Listen:

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) says President Ramaphosa and EFF leader Malema are the only politicians doing well and who could grow their support even more.

According to the IRR's survey, the ANC is polling at 46.5%, followed by the DA at 26.1%, the EFF at 11.6% and the IFP at 9.4%.

The ANC would resort to undemocratic means in an attempt to continue to govern if they were to lose the 2024 elections, the opinion poll suggested.

Many poll participants (28.8%) cited not trusting any political party as their reason for not voting. Fifteen percent said they cannot get to the voting station, while another 15% found politics distasteful.

TimesLIVE

