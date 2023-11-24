As South Africa gets into election mode, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has warned the business sector not to listen to promises made by politicians, who he labelled a “dangerous species”.
Mashaba was addressing the South African Future Trust Summit in Gallagher Estate on Thursday. The trust is an initiative founded by the Oppenheimer Foundation aimed at uplifting small and medium-sized businesses.
“Please let it be the last time you invite us as politicians to talk to entrepreneurs. We are a dangerous species. We do not have anything to teach you other than ideology,” he said.
Mashaba told entrepreneurs to be sceptical of the government's promises about assisting them.
“Do not buy into the government telling you what they are going to do for you. They are not going to do it. Politicians are there to do it for themselves and for themselves only. Do not ever be misled by politicians like me telling you 'I am going to do it for you'. If ever you are going to be successful in business, you are going to do it yourself, with your own initiative and nothing else.”
WATCH | 'Politicians have nothing to teach you', Herman Mashaba warns entrepreneurs
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Mashaba said the government was stifling development of businesses by not ensuring smooth service delivery in communities.
“The apartheid government hated me and wanted to destroy me and I went against them during their time. The new South Africa came and I said my goodness we are going to unleash the potential of South Africans.
“I have witnessed 29 years of the government destroying businesses. It is for that reason I am doing this job today to ensure that we can get the government to stay out of business.”
Mashaba's remarks caused a stir on social media. While some people concurred with the ActionSA leader others believed his comments would negatively affect him and his party.
Some argued the business sector could not survive without the government, saying industry needed it to provide stable power supply and other services for businesses to survive.
TimesLIVE
