LISTEN | All talk of racism is by politicians excusing their failures — IRR study

South Africans are nonracial individuals but politicians use racism and colonialism as scapegoats, says the Institute of Race Relations

29 November 2023 - 14:27
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
South Africans are non-racial individuals but politicians use racism and colonialism as scapegoats, says the Institute of Race Relations. File photo.
Image: 123rf/Taras Tsurka

Institute of Race Relations (IRR) data suggests “all talk of racism and colonialism is by politicians trying to find excuses for their failures”.

Listen to the institute:

About 67% of respondents in a recent study voted in favour, saying politicians use racism and colonialism as a cover for their failures. Of those who were in favour, 90% were white, 100% were Indians, 89% were coloured, and 60% were black.

IRR communications head Hermann Pretorius warned politicians not to use apartheid, racism and colonialism as political tools as “voters are fed up”. He says racism is a real issue but politicians use it as a scapegoat.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently blamed apartheid for South Africa's lack of qualified engineers and town planners.

In September social development minister Lindiwe Zulu blamed apartheid for the fire in a Johannesburg CBD building.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Thembi Nkadimeng has blamed apartheid spatial planning for government's service delivery failures. 

Pretorius said the blame on apartheid by politicians is worrying.

The survey was conducted among 604 people last month and presented on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

