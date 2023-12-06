Politics

WATCH LIVE | Road Accident Fund appears before Scopa

06 December 2023 - 10:00 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The Road Accident Fund is appearing before parliament's standing committee on public accounts on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Trial of ex-attorney Betty Diale linked to theft of RAF funds to start on Friday

Betty Diale, a former attorney facing charges relating to the theft of Road Accident Fund payouts, will go on trial later this week after her request ...
News
6 days ago

Trio arrested for allegedly kidnapping and trying to extort RAF beneficiary

Three suspects, including a bank employee, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and trying to extort money from a man who had received a Road ...
News
2 months ago

Gqeberha man who tried to defraud RAF of R750k gets five-year sentence

A man who tried to defraud the Road Accident Fund of R750,000 for a fake accident has been handed a five-year jail sentence suspended for four years.
News
3 months ago
