Ezulweni relaxes deadline for ANC to settle R100m debt
Company to oppose party’s application for leave to appeal
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Ezulweni Investments has granted the ANC a second chance to devise a payment plan and settle its debt.
The company said it would delay the initiation of liquidation proceedings until the close of business on Tuesday, December 12.
The company says it is owed more than R100m by the ANC for banners and posters delivered for the party’s national elections campaign in 2019. Ezulweni has been embroiled in a bitter court battle with the governing party for four years.
In a statement released on Thursday, CEO Renash Ramdas said while providing this extended deadline, the company was concurrently preparing an opposing affidavit to challenge the ANC’s application for leave to appeal.
“As stated previously, the application [ANC’s leave for appeal] is without merit or substance. In due course, Ezulweni will file its opposing affidavit, and the opposing papers will speak for themselves,” said Ramdas.
ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said she had not seen the statement and therefore could not comment.
LISTEN | Ezulweni Investments never rendered services to the ANC: Mbalula
