Politics

LISTEN | Ezulweni Investments never rendered services to the ANC: Mbalula

06 December 2023 - 14:40
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party's leadership never authorised work from Ezulweni Investments.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party's leadership never authorised work from Ezulweni Investments.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party has never bought posters from Ezulweni Investments.

It was revealed last week that the ANC faced liquidation after it allegedly failed to pay its debt to KwaZulu-Natal printing and marketing company Ezulweni for supplying election campaign material in 2019. 

Mbalula addressed the media on Wednesday and said Ezulweni did not render any services to the party.

Listen here:

Two junior staff members dealt with the contract. He said criminality and corruption were allegedly at play between them and Ezulweni. 

“It emerged that two junior staff members, without authorisation from myself or the treasurer-general, had been dealing with Ezulweni. The ANC leadership did not sanction these interactions,” said Mbalula. 

Ezulweni applied to seize assets worth more than R102m from the ANC after the party refused to pay, despite two judgments in the company’s favour — one handed down in September 2020 and an appeal heard by a full bench of the Johannesburg high court in June 2022.

The ANC's fate lies with the Constitutional Court in its efforts to avoid liquidation to recover owed money.

Last month the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a decision of the Gauteng High Court which ruled against the ANC in the election banner dispute.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | MPs slam Eskom’s debt relief amendment bill seeking to rid interest on loans

Eskom is seeking more relief by looking to amend the Eskom Debt Relief Bill which was implemented at the beginning of the year.
Politics
3 hours ago

Sheriff fails to attach ANC assets

The sheriff of the court made its way to the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday with the intention to seize assets worth more than R102m ...
Politics
2 days ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa a sheep among wolves, says Fikile Mbalula

“President Cyril Ramaphosa is a sheep in the midst of wolves in the ANC,” says Fikile Mbalula, saying he would like to see the president crack the ...
Politics
1 week ago

LISTEN | Mbalula backtracks on ending load-shedding by December, blames sabotage

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has backtracked on his claim that load-shedding will end next month.
Politics
1 week ago

Broken promises: Ramokgopa, Mbalula in firing line as stage 6 load-shedding hits week before December

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is in the spotlight as his assertions that load-shedding would be a thing of the past this festive season fall ...
Politics
1 week ago

ANC faces R100m bill after losing appeal

The Supreme Court of Appeal has rejected an appeal by the ANC in a multimillion-rand contractual dispute, calling its version of events “utterly ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Investigate Ace Magashule and Mosebenzi Zwane criminally for Vrede dairy farm ... Politics
  2. Old South African flag lives on in online retail Politics
  3. LISTEN | Mbalula backtracks on ending load-shedding by December, blames sabotage Politics
  4. Despite challenges, SA much better than it was 29 years ago: Mashatile Politics
  5. LISTEN | People's favourite politicians and parties, according to recent poll Politics

Latest Videos

'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill
Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street