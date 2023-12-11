Politics

WATCH | Could this be our next president? Roger Jardine speaks to Sunday Times

11 December 2023 - 10:51 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Former First Rand chair Roger Jardine sat down with the Sunday Times on Saturday to speak about his new political movement called Change Starts Now.

Jardine has been earmarked as the candidate who could run against President Cyril Ramaphosa in the 2024 elections.

In our exclusive Sunday Times articles, Jardine's story was revealed:

