Politics

Broken promises: Ramokgopa, Mbalula in firing line as stage 6 load-shedding hits week before December

24 November 2023 - 13:06 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said load-shedding will continue to be implemented during the festive season but at lower stages. File photo.
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said load-shedding will continue to be implemented during the festive season but at lower stages. File photo.
Image: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa /X

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is in the spotlight as his assertions that load-shedding would be a thing of the past this festive season fall flat.

Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Thursday said load-shedding would be implemented this festive season but would be at lower stages. The minister made the remarks during his visit to Medupi power station.

“We are returning a lot of these units. We see a festive season of extremely low levels of load-shedding,” Ramokgopa said in an interview with SABC.

Ramokgopa said Eskom needed to continue load-shedding in December as power generating units at major power stations experienced breakdowns.

When power generation capacity deteriorated on Friday, Ramokgopa received backlash for his earlier statement that load-shedding would ease.

As power generation capacity deteriorated this week, the blackouts moved from stage 2 on Tuesday to stage 4. On Friday load-shedding worsened as Eskom announced implementation of stage 6 for the weekend until Monday.

Stage 6 load-shedding kicks in as Eskom darkens weekend

Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from noon on Friday until 5am on Monday.
News
4 hours ago

Mbalula was not spared from criticism on social media as his “load-shedding before the end of the year should have been something of the past” statement made in May came back to haunt him. 

People on social media labelled it a “broken promise”. 

Ramokgopa expected the grid to gain some stability when companies consuming large amounts of energy close their doors during the holidays. He said the holidays would provide an opportunity for Eskom to do maintenance work. 

“Your large energy users are going to close, which means there will be less demand on the grid. We will use that opportunity to ramp-up maintenance.” 

Here are some reactions from social media: 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Load-shedding intensified hours after Ramokgopa applauds Eskom

Hours after electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa applauded employees at Lethabo power station for "good work", the power utility implemented ...
News
1 day ago

Eskom CEO seat has three candidates, will be filled by year-end, says board chair Mteto Nyati

Eskom board chair Mteto Nyati told parliament the power utility was confident a permanent group CEO would be appointed by the end of the year as the ...
News
2 days ago

SA’s power fix needs grid access and capacity to converge, says Ramokgopa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told parliament that the Presidency, the National Treasury, and the department of public enterprises ...
News
1 week ago

Load-shedding will be reversed and dealt with decisively by December, says Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is the latest senior party leader to vow load-shedding will be a thing of the past by December.
Politics
6 months ago

Power cuts won't stop by the end of December: electricity minister

Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has disputed ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's sentiments that load-shedding will end before the ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Broken promises: Ramokgopa, Mbalula in firing line as stage 6 load-shedding ... Politics
  2. 'Comrade Zondo' is busy politicking — Mkhwebane launches attack on chief justice Politics
  3. Ready, aim, fire: police ministry gives the lowdown on its crime hotspot targets News
  4. Maimane aims for 2-million votes as he hopes to jump ahead of EFF and DA in ... Politics
  5. DA, IFP vote is reintroducing bantustans — Bheki Mtolo Politics

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct