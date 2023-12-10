JUSTICE MALALA | Mavuso Msimang’s resignation is the end of an era for the ANC
That Msimang has chosen to leave now, just six months before a pivotal election, is an indictment on President Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership
10 December 2023 - 19:28
When struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang announced his resignation from the ANC last week, the party didn’t just lose a valued senior member. It lost a part of its soul...
