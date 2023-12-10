Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Mavuso Msimang’s resignation is the end of an era for the ANC

That Msimang has chosen to leave now, just six months before a pivotal election, is an indictment on President Ramaphosa and the ANC leadership

10 December 2023 - 19:28

When struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang announced his resignation from the ANC last week, the party didn’t just lose a valued senior member. It lost a part of its soul...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | The public will carry out its performance assessments at next ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The Gautrain is a shining example of what we are capable of Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | We’ve been lulled into a false sense of what is normal Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Unacceptable crime levels point to a leadership that has ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Ongoing criminal attacks on churches need renewed action Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | When disasters strike it’s become natural for insurers to up the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The likes of Mavuso Msimang you let go, their ideas you keep Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Brave police officers must be celebrated and looked after Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Unacceptable crime levels point to a leadership that has ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism