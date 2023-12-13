Politics

'King Misuzulu remains identified heir to throne', says Presidency as Ramaphosa appeals court ruling

13 December 2023 - 15:32
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa and AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at the certificate handover ceremony at Moses Mabhida Stadium in October 2022 in Durban. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at the certificate handover ceremony at Moses Mabhida Stadium in October 2022 in Durban. File photo.
Image: Darren Stewart

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office has confirmed he will challenge the Pretoria high court ruling which set aside his recognition and crowning of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as king of the Zulu nation.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Wednesday said Ramaphosa noted the judgment.

“After a study of the judgment, the president will apply for leave to appeal. During the course of these legal processes Misuzulu remains the identified heir to the throne,” he said.

The court ordered that Ramaphosa institute an investigative committee to probe allegations of violation of customary laws in the identification of Misuzulu, said Magwenya.

“President Ramaphosa calls on members of the royal family to continue working for the unity of ubukhosi bakwaZulu and to prioritise the interest of his majesty's subjects. It is vital that due processes are allowed to reach their natural conclusion without inflaming tensions.”

‘The legal team is carefully studying the court judgment’: Presidency on AmaZulu king recognition blow

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal team is studying a damning Pretoria high court judgment which found his crowning and recognition of King Misuzulu ...
Politics
1 day ago

On Tuesday Ramaphosa seemed unfazed by the ruling.

“We will study the judgment to see what is the way forward. As far as I am concerned, there is no real calamity. Also, in the way that the judgment has come across, it's a matter we are going to discuss and find solutions for and it should lead to no crisis,” he said.

This was a “straightforward” matter that can be resolved, he added.

Monday's ruling came after the royal family approached the courts to determine the rightful heir, as Misuzulu's brother Prince Simakade Zulu claimed he was entitled to the throne. However, the king’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, believed the family should reconvene to identify an heir. 

Judge Norman Davis handed down his reserved judgment on Monday in which he stated Misuzulu’s recognition contained in the Government Gazette of March 17 2022 should be set aside.

In a legal blow to Ramaphosa, Davis ordered the president to act in accordance with the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act to appoint an investigative committee.

Ramaphosa was also ordered to pay the legal costs of the applicants, including their two counsel.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Court finds King Misuzulu's crowning as Zulu king unlawful

The Pretoria high court has ruled the crowning and recognition of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the king of the Zulu ...
News
1 day ago

'The king is the state': Malema endorses King Misuzulu’s control of land

The EFF says there’s no contradiction between its stance on expropriation of land without compensation for state ownership and the Ingonyama Trust ...
Politics
1 week ago

KZN government sets aside millions for king’s legal battles

This is in addition to the R79m budget allocation for the royal household unit
Politics
1 week ago

WATCH | The AmaZulu throne court battle continues

The battle for the AmaZulu throne continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Support for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as court battle resumes

It was song and dance in traditional Zulu regalia as close to 200 amabutho and maidens gathered outside the Pretoria high court in support of King ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'The king is the state': Malema endorses King Misuzulu’s control of land Politics
  2. Despite tough times, we’ve made significant strides this year, says Ramaphosa Politics
  3. POLL | Roger Jardine could be South Africa's next president — do you know who ... Politics
  4. LISTEN | ‘Our purpose is to serve, not satisfy our stomachs’ — Mashatile Politics
  5. Experts puzzled by Ramokgopa's sudden decision to go nuclear Politics

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...