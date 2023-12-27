Politics

ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in car accident

27 December 2023 - 12:28
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
ANC MP Alice Mthembu died in a car accident on Boxing Day.
ANC MP Alice Mthembu died in a car accident on Boxing Day.
Image: Parliament

MP and ANC member Alice Mthembu died on Boxing Day after being involved in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal.

Parliament’s presiding officers announced her death on Wednesday, saying they were deeply saddened by her sudden passing.

“We share in the family's sorrow during this painful period and pay tribute to the memory of an exceptional public servant. As families gather to celebrate the joyous Christmas season, the loss of precious lives on our roads casts a dark shadow, causing unimaginable pain and grief for countless families. Ms Mthembu's untimely passing serves as a tragic reminder of the alarming levels of accidents that continue to plague our roads, affecting many families.”

Mthembu, 64, joined the National Assembly in 2019 and served in parliamentary committees including communications and digital technologies, defence and military veterans and the joint standing committee on defence.

“The presiding officers mourn the passing of a dedicated and tireless public representative who served her constituency in KwaZulu-Natal and the people of South Africa with unwavering commitment and dedication,” said parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

He said the late MP was dedicated to advocating for gender equality both inside and outside parliament and relentlessly campaigned for gender perspectives in policy and lawmaking processes.

“She wholeheartedly devoted herself to the advancement of women’s rights and the empowerment of marginalised groups, leaving an enduring impact on the quest for a fairer society.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe and one of his protectors were killed in the early hours of Sunday when their car collided with two cows.
News
9 months ago

Robbery of Sindisiwe Chikunga and VIP protectors 'sinister' yet common: crime experts

There is something sinister about an apparent organised crime syndicate robbing transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga when she was left unguarded in ...
News
1 month ago

We owe it to each other to take care on the roads over the holidays

Our attitudes behind the wheel kill us, but there is much we can do to ensure we have the right ones.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

'I was in a wheelchair and now I am standing tall' — Sbahle Mpisane plans to speak about her car crash

'After my accident, when I was depressed, I did not lose love for myself and my fitness.'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda defends 'loss-making' Moses Mabhida Stadium Politics
  2. WATCH: Inside the unused Premier’s mansion that’s going under the hammer Politics
  3. ‘Zuma’s tenure as ANC president was disastrous’: Comedian Loyiso Gola touches a ... Politics
  4. Zuma is disgraceful, dishonourable: Khoza Politics
  5. 'The ANC and its leaders stand accused of corruption' — Ramaphosa in heartfelt ... Politics

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...