MP and ANC member Alice Mthembu died on Boxing Day after being involved in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal.
Parliament’s presiding officers announced her death on Wednesday, saying they were deeply saddened by her sudden passing.
“We share in the family's sorrow during this painful period and pay tribute to the memory of an exceptional public servant. As families gather to celebrate the joyous Christmas season, the loss of precious lives on our roads casts a dark shadow, causing unimaginable pain and grief for countless families. Ms Mthembu's untimely passing serves as a tragic reminder of the alarming levels of accidents that continue to plague our roads, affecting many families.”
Mthembu, 64, joined the National Assembly in 2019 and served in parliamentary committees including communications and digital technologies, defence and military veterans and the joint standing committee on defence.
“The presiding officers mourn the passing of a dedicated and tireless public representative who served her constituency in KwaZulu-Natal and the people of South Africa with unwavering commitment and dedication,” said parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.
He said the late MP was dedicated to advocating for gender equality both inside and outside parliament and relentlessly campaigned for gender perspectives in policy and lawmaking processes.
“She wholeheartedly devoted herself to the advancement of women’s rights and the empowerment of marginalised groups, leaving an enduring impact on the quest for a fairer society.”
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in car accident
Image: Parliament
