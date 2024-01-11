Justice minister Ronald Lamola is expected to address media after day one of the International Court of Justice hearings into the South Africa vs Israel matter on Thursday outside the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.
Lamola is expected to acknowledge the global support of this court battle and inform allies across the world about its significance.
SA is accusing Israel of crimes against humanity in its war against Hamas in Gaza.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Lamola briefs media after day 1 of ICJ hearings into South Africa vs Israel matter
South Africa's Advocate Adila Hassim has argued that Israel's conduct is in contravention of parts of the Genocide Convention. He submitted his argument in the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands. The Convention defines genocide as any act committed with intent to destroy a national, ethnical, racial or religious group. The court is hearing the matter between South Africa and Israel. South Africa is seeking provisional measures from the court for Israel, to halt the bombardment in Gaza. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
Justice minister Ronald Lamola is expected to address media after day one of the International Court of Justice hearings into the South Africa vs Israel matter on Thursday outside the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.
Lamola is expected to acknowledge the global support of this court battle and inform allies across the world about its significance.
SA is accusing Israel of crimes against humanity in its war against Hamas in Gaza.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
UK's Jeremy Corbyn to join SA at The Hague in genocide case against Israel
WATCH | International Court of Justice public hearings into South Africa vs Israel matter
Ramaphosa sends well wishes to the SA legal team at the International Court of Justice
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos