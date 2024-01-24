Politics

Limpho Hani denounces MK party as one of 'crooks and the corrupt'

24 January 2024 - 15:00
Chris Hani’s widow Limpho. File image
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Chris Hani’s widow Limpho has distanced the late struggle stalwart from the MK party, which she says seems to attract unscrupulous individuals.

Limpho said had Hani been alive today, he would want nothing to do with the MK party, which, she said, had “corrupt individuals, criminals and fraudsters” in its ranks.

She has, through her lawyers, barred the party from visiting Hani’s grave and using his name, pictures and apparel in its election campaign.

The MK party is a new political formation backed by the former president Jacob Zuma. It is registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa and intends to contest this year's national and provincial elections.

Limpho’s comments come after the MK party said it intended to visit the grave of Hani. The planned visit was part of the party’s strategy to link itself with deceased struggle stalwarts who had been part of the ANC’s armed wing Umkhonto we Sizwe.

Hani was one of the MK commanders in exile.

“Chris Thembisile Hani, were he alive today, will never associate himself with corrupt, fraudsters, impostors and effective criminals the MK party appears to attract and/or associate with. His rich legacy must be protected and saved from these bloodthirsty committed criminal elements,” Limpho said through her lawyers Morathi & Mataka Attorneys.

“Chris Hani’s political discipline is accurately and properly documented in the history of the ANC and the SACP and does not need the corrupt/fraudsters and effective criminals to explain to all and sundry in that regard.”

Though she did not specify what action she would take should the MK party go against her wishes, she was vehement in her refusal to have her late husband’s “rich legacy” linked to it.

“The MK party and its members and/or agents are specifically not allowed anywhere near the gravesite of Chris Thembisile Hani, nor is the party allowed to use symbols, but not limited to pictures/names/apparels/insignia, that Chris Hani stood for.”

