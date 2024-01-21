Politics

#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile to lead MK's 'youth ground forces' after his axing from PA

21 January 2024 - 13:25 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fees Must Fall activist and July 2021 unrest suspect Bonginkosi Khanyile has been appointed the national co-ordinator and volunteer-in-chief of Zuma’s new MK party.
YOUTH LEADER Fees Must Fall activist and July 2021 unrest suspect Bonginkosi Khanyile has been appointed the national co-ordinator and volunteer-in-chief of Zuma’s new MK party.
Image: File/ Khaya Ngwenya

Fees Must Fall activist and July 2021 unrest suspect Bonginkosi Khanyile has been appointed the national youth co-ordinator and “volunteer-in-chief” of Jacob Zuma’s new MK party. 

The announcement comes in the wake of his dismissal from the Patriotic Alliance led by Gayton Mckenzie. Khanyile was expelled by his party last month after he was seen speaking at an MK rally. 

On Saturday the new party announced Khanyile was the man they saw fit to head the “Umkhonto we Sizwe youth ground forces (MK YGF)”. His role will be to co-ordinate and organise the youth to rally behind the MK party. 

A statement released by MK acting secretary Thanduxolo Gorbachev Dyodyo stated the party’s national interim leadership core had appointed Khanyile. 

“The decision was made after assessing the situation facing the youth in our country and which youth leader would be best suited and fit-for-purpose to lead. His role will be to co-ordinate efforts and organise the youth to rally behind the banner of the MK party, while mobilising and agitating them to wage popular struggles,” the statement said. 

“Ours is to centre the agenda of the youth at all material times. Free education, employment for all, a fight against drugs and alcohol, a fight against GBV and all other social [ills] top our agendas as the incoming government,” the party said. 

“Comrade Bonginkosi Khanyile has the right credentials and consciousness to lead efforts to overcome the myriad of challenges facing the youth of our country”. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

PA expels Bonginkosi Khanyile after his 'unauthorised appearance' at MK event

The Patriotic Alliance on Wednesday announced the expulsion of its KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate and youth wing leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Zuma ‘has taken a decision to leave the ANC’: Mbalula

As the fallout spreads over Jacob Zuma’s decision to endorse a splinter party ahead of the 2024 elections, ANC veterans have labelled the former ...
News
3 weeks ago

December trial for ‘riots instigator’ Bonginkosi Khanyile

The trial of former student activist and politician Bonginkosi Khanyile, who has been charged for allegedly instigating the July 2021 riots, has been ...
News
10 months ago

Incitement case against Bonginkosi Khanyile postponed as defence not ready

The incitement case of Patriotic Alliance firebrand and former #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile was on Friday provisionally adjourned in ...
News
1 year ago

Cultural weapon 'gifted by Jacob Zuma' delays trial start for alleged July riot instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile

The trial of Patriotic Alliance firebrand Bonginkosi Khanyile was delayed on Friday after he entered court with a cultural weapon he said was given ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘28-million people rely on social grants’: Ramaphosa boasts about ... Politics
  2. 'I am nurturing three boys to become gentlemen,' Mantoa Malema tells Cyril ... Politics
  3. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament Politics
  4. EFF and other parties set to vote against Tshwane deputy mayor proposal Politics
  5. ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya elected Tshwane's first deputy mayor Politics

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted