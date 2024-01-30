Politics

‘Degrading’: Steenhuisen slammed for ‘drunkard’ analogy, dragging Pep Stores in Lesufi rant

30 January 2024 - 16:06 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DA leader John Steenhuisen's remarks about Gauteng's crime wardens are in the spotlight. File photo.
DA leader John Steenhuisen's remarks about Gauteng's crime wardens are in the spotlight. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

DA leader John Steenhuisen has received backlash after using a “drunkard” analogy while criticising the appointment of 4,000 crime wardens, an initiative introduced by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Last month, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola recommended the crime wardens be given the legal status of provincial traffic officers. This received mixed reactions after the Sunday Times highlighted that wardens were involved in 22 crashes with their new BMWs within months.

Speaking at a party campaign event in Soshanguve, Pretoria at the weekend, Steenhuisen made critical remarks about the wardens and ruffled feathers.

What did Panyaza Lesufi do? He took your tax money to buy ill-fitting Pep Stores uniforms for untrained cadres and pretended they were ‘crime wardens’. What kind of person pulls a drunkard out of a shebeen, gives him a uniform and a weapon, and then unleashes them onto a community?” he said.

The quote was posted on the party’s social media platforms and on X and gained almost
3-million views by Tuesday.

Many people were unhappy with his analogy and described it as degrading to the crime wardens. Some conceded the appointment of the crime wardens was “ill-informed” but said Steenhuisen was being classist and discriminated against poor people who buy clothes at Pep outlets.

Here are some reactions from social media: 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

SA plunges to 'flawed democracy' status in global corruption index

The country's corruption ranking is below the average global score and one of three to receive a new minimum score in sub-Saharan Africa.
News
1 day ago

TOM EATON | Our politicians have all led us a merry dance

These parties that claim to be ‘for the people’ do an excellent job of alienating those people
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

WATCH | 'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, not a colour

Umngeni mayor Chris Pappas says skin colour does not matter when the DA chooses its party leader.
Politics
1 day ago

Steenhuisen calls for Ramaphosa to fire ‘corrupt’ Mashatile

DA leader John Steenhuisen has threatened to take action should President Cyril Ramaphosa not fire his allegedly corrupt deputy, Paul Mashatile.
Politics
2 days ago

Controversial ‘amaPanyazas’ crash brand-new government-owned BMWs

Gauteng’s youthful prevention crime wardens have been involved in 22 car accidents since May
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Degrading’: Steenhuisen slammed for ‘drunkard’ analogy, dragging Pep Stores in ... Politics
  2. Municipality, not water board, to blame for eThekwini dry taps, says DA Politics
  3. POLL | Does the MK Party have what it takes to win a seat in parliament? Politics
  4. EFF fuming over high court ruling preventing suspended MPs from attending Sona Politics
  5. ICJ judge Sebutinde says Israel leaders' ‘we will eliminate everything’ ... Politics

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances