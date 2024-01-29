South Africa

LISTEN | KZN religious leaders threaten to 'shut SA' if MK party doesn’t win elections

29 January 2024 - 15:06
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Some KZN religious leaders say if the IEC doesn't give the MK party and former president Jacob Zuma a two-thirds majority in the national and provincial elections they will 'shut the country for good from Cape to Cairo'.
Some KZN religious leaders say if the IEC doesn't give the MK party and former president Jacob Zuma a two-thirds majority in the national and provincial elections they will 'shut the country for good from Cape to Cairo'.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Religious leaders in KwaZulu-Natal sent a message to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), threatening that they will “shut the country for good” and reject the IEC outcomes if they “don’t give MK party a two-thirds majority”.

Listen to religious and traditional leaders representative:

A pastor, named by the party as Vader Maluleke, said to be representing some religious and traditional leaders, took the stage at a MK rally, saying: “If the 2024 elections don't give [MK party] and Nxamalala a two-thirds majority and the ANC remains in power we are going to close South Africa for good.

“We want to say to the IEC you better do it the right way or we are coming for you.”

When contacted Maluleke could not divulge the details of the religious and traditional leaders he was representing.

People gathered in KwaXimba near Cato Ridge outside Durban as former president Jacob Zuma addressed the crowd. He said the MK party is the only party they should vote for if they want change for the better.

Zuma asked pastors to pray so the party achieves a two-thirds majority “to fix the land of our ancestors”.

Zuma has been campaigning for the new political formation and said he would vote for the party but remain an ANC member.

The ANC national executive committee on Monday suspended Zuma's ANC membership.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

Zuma has undermined the legacies of the ANC and MK

With his many infractions, he has gone against the vision and core tenets of the national democratic revolution, writes Thabang Makwetla.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

The ANC has fallen into Zuma’s MK Party trap

The ANC's response to the formation of the MK Party has played into the hands of its most threatening adversary since 1994, writes Lucky Mathebula.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

ANC’s strategy to discredit the opposition revealed

The ANC has devised a plan to neutralise its former president Jacob Zuma and his MK Party and stop the DA in its tracks as part of its grand ...
News
1 day ago

ANC NEC meets to discuss election strategy, parliament nominees and governance issues

The meeting is also likely to receive a status report on the list of its parliamentary representatives
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Are you proud of SA for fighting for a ceasefire in Gaza? South Africa
  2. UN urges reversal of funding pause for Palestinian agency after terror attacks, ... World
  3. Almost 27,000 people deported and illicit goods intercepted in festive season ... South Africa
  4. Female cop kills husband ‘after he pulls gun on her’ South Africa
  5. Phoenix residents block entrances and exits in protest over water issues South Africa

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia breaks down Morocco Afcon clash
ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...