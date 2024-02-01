Politics

South Africa says five countries confirm they are joining Brics

01 February 2024 - 08:16 By Anait Miridzhanian
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says five countries have confirmed they are joining Brics.
Image: 123RF

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have confirmed they are joining the Brics bloc after being invited last year, South African foreign minister Naledi Pandor said on Wednesday.

The five countries were extended invitations along with Argentina at a summit in August in Johannesburg to join the bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa. Members say the move would help reshuffle a world order they view as outdated.

Argentina has since declined the invitation to join.

“With respect to the Brics confirmations, five out of the six have confirmed. That is Saudi Arabia, UAE, Ethiopia, Iran ... and Egypt,” Pandor told a news conference on Wednesday.

“Argentina has written to indicate that they will not act on this successful application by the previous administration to become full members of Brics, and we accept their decision.”

Reuters

